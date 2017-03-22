Mobile Home Park Residents Must Relocate For TPS Elementary Expansion

Mobile Home Park Residents Must Relocate For TPS Elementary Expa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com By May 31st, every person who lives at the park will have to move out in order for McKinley to expand. Tulsa Public Schools is in the process of purchasing the King Street Mobile Home Park and using the land to expand McKinley Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.