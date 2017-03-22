Mobile Home Park Residents Must Reloc...

Mobile Home Park Residents Must Relocate For TPS Elementary Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Mobile Home Park Residents Must Relocate For TPS Elementary Expa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com By May 31st, every person who lives at the park will have to move out in order for McKinley to expand. Tulsa Public Schools is in the process of purchasing the King Street Mobile Home Park and using the land to expand McKinley Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 5 min Alvin Boss Tank You 19
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 5 hr pecos 210
who neds jobs Wed Alvin Boss Bend O... 8
I love Matrix service by god Tue Alvin Boss 4
trump won Tue Alvin Boss 3
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Mar 20 Glanz Straight 2HELL 15
Review: Victory Stoneworks (May '13) Mar 20 unknown 5
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC