Mild, Chance For Showers Later In The Day Across Green Country
Happy St. Patrick's Day! Green Country will be mostly cloudy today with a few breaks in the clouds here and there. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70's for afternoon highs.
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|6 hr
|Alvin Boss
|10
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|20 hr
|Injun
|18
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|Mmmmmm
|207
|church of satan
|Thu
|Satans first mate
|122
|Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases
|Thu
|takeitforgrants
|1
|Review: Access Pain Solutions (Nov '13)
|Mar 15
|Bigmike
|27
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Mar 15
|Alvin Boss
|14
