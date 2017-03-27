McIntosh County Sheriff: Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell
The sheriff said jail staff found Bobby Parsons in his cell Friday not long after investigators interviewed him about the murder of Ronnie Crenshaw in a Checotah home last September. The Sheriff's office said at one point during the interview March 24, Parsons said he wanted to contact his attorney.
