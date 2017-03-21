Man Suspected Of Two Murders Prior To Strangling Tulsa Teen
Tulsa Police said 19-year-old Kelsey Tennant went home on her lunch hour yesterday and found a burglar inside her apartment, and the burglar then beat and strangled her. People describe Kelsey Tennant as a sweet, kind-hearted young woman who loved life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who neds jobs
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss Bend O...
|8
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|6 hr
|Tank You Alvin Boss
|17
|I love Matrix service by god
|13 hr
|Alvin Boss
|4
|trump won
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|3
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Glanz Straight 2HELL
|15
|Review: Victory Stoneworks (May '13)
|Mon
|unknown
|5
|When you blacks gonna learn??? (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|Alvin Boss Poop Shut
|73
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC