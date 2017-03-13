Man Injured Walking Beside The Turner...

Man Injured Walking Beside The Turner Turnpike East Of Stroud

There are 1 comment on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from 15 hrs ago, titled Man Injured Walking Beside The Turner Turnpike East Of Stroud. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man was rushed to a Tulsa hospital after he struck while walking along the Turner Turnpike east of Stroud early Sunday. The pedestrian was identified as Andrew Wisneski of Thornton, Pennsylvania.

noditch

Miami, FL

#1 22 hrs ago
Out-of-staters need to know they aren't safe being on or anywhere near a highway in Okla. It is doubtful any one was out there at that time of morning, still, they manage to cause injury. It's in their blood.
