Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home invasion

Three teens dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves were killed by a resident when they broke into a home, Oklahoma authorities said Monday. The 23-year-old son of the homeowner fired shots from a rifle; officials said.

