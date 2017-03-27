Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home invasion
Three teens dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves were killed by a resident when they broke into a home, Oklahoma authorities said Monday. The 23-year-old son of the homeowner fired shots from a rifle; officials said.
