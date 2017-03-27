Man charged in west Tulsa shooting that killed two 18-year-olds
Osage County prosecutors charged a man Friday on allegations he shot three teenagers, one of which was his daughter's ex-boyfriend who had come to the man's house seeking her. Antonio Coburn Simmons, 45, of Tulsa, allegedly shot and killed Christopher Foster, 18, and Cynthia Peraza, 18, and shot a 19-year-old female on March 12 at Simmons' west Tulsa residence.
