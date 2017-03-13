Loss Of Federal Grant Money May Make OK Cold Cases Difficult To Solve
Loss Of Federal Grant Money May Make OK Cold Cases Difficult To - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Because of a federal grant, UNT has been able to process remains like those of Riles for free - but that grant money was not renewed this year. A team effort between the sheriff's office, the state Medical Examiner and the University of North Texas led to the identification of Greta Riles' remains.
