Loss Of Federal Grant Money May Make ...

Loss Of Federal Grant Money May Make OK Cold Cases Difficult To Solve

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Loss Of Federal Grant Money May Make OK Cold Cases Difficult To - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Because of a federal grant, UNT has been able to process remains like those of Riles for free - but that grant money was not renewed this year. A team effort between the sheriff's office, the state Medical Examiner and the University of North Texas led to the identification of Greta Riles' remains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 1 hr Mmmmmm 203
News Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases 6 hr takeitforgrants 1
church of satan 22 hr Alvin Boss 121
Review: Access Pain Solutions (Nov '13) Wed Bigmike 27
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Wed Alvin Boss 14
When you blacks gonna learn??? Tue Alvin Boss 72
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 13 Them Too 12
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC