Local Group Believes New Bill Would Cancel Out Voter-Approved State Question

13 hrs ago

A bill moving through the State House could effectively cancel out State Question 780, which passed with nearly 60 percent of the vote in November. The new law reduces some drug charges from felonies to misdemeanors and a local group is using their skills to help others better understand what some lawmakers are now proposing.

