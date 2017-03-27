Lights coming back to most Tulsa highways sooner than expected, official says
The City Council considered two items Wednesday with an eye on getting Tulsa highway lights back on sooner and better than originally planned. Copper thieves in recent years have taken miles of wiring from underground conduits connecting Tulsa's highway lighting system, which forced city officials to plan $3 million in repairs with the possibility of going into 2019 before all lights are functioning again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|35 min
|Alvin Boss
|30
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|11 hr
|Guest
|2
|Grown man does wrestling move on young boy
|14 hr
|lisa remington
|3
|Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home ...
|15 hr
|Bobby is a Stupid...
|3
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|22 hr
|Alvin Boss Lover Boy
|266
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|Tue
|Booty games by gays
|5
|Tulsa molesters
|Tue
|Sukit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC