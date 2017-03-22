Lawsuit accuses Disney of ripping off blockbuster hit - Zootopia'

This image released by Disney shows Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, in a scene from the animated film, "Zootopia." Screenwriter and producer Gary L. Goldman sued Disney on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in a Los Angeles federal court alleging last year's animated blockbuster "Zootopia" copied a franchise he pitched the studio in 2000 and 2009 as a way to explore life in America through a society of civilized animals.

