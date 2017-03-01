Jones tight end Dalton May commits to Tulsa
The junior announced Saturday he was offered by Tulsa and that he was committed to the Golden Hurricane after attending the event. Jones coach Dave Martin confirmed the commitment to The Oklahoman .
