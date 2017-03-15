Jayhawks arrive in Tulsa for NCAA game
The University of Kansas Jayhawks arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday with two buses full of p This year's NCAA Tournament has a chance to be just as good as 2016, when Kris Jenkins capped March Madness the most dramatic way possible w
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|24 min
|Alvin Boss
|201
|Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases
|1 hr
|takeitforgrants
|1
|church of satan
|17 hr
|Alvin Boss
|121
|Review: Access Pain Solutions (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Bigmike
|27
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Alvin Boss
|14
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|72
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mar 13
|Them Too
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC