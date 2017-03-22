Injured Tulsa Toddler, Dropped Off At...

Injured Tulsa Toddler, Dropped Off At Hospital, Dies

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Police's Child Crisis detectives confirm that a badly injured toddler, who was left at a hospital Monday, has died Detectives say an autopsy is now planned by the state Medical Examiner's Office on the two-year-old boy's body. Three people are already in the Tulsa County jail in connection with the case, the mother, Keyshawn Brown, a friend, Dominick Smith, and Smith's boyfriend Johnny Jones.

