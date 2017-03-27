Historic Tulsa Home Rescued From Demolition List Being Restored
Historic Tulsa Home Rescued From Demolition List Being Restored - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The restoration of the home has been going on for about weeks, and the memory of it as an overgrown boarded up eyesore is almost gone. It was built in 1922 by Miller Williams, one of the Williams Brothers - as in Willbros and the Williams Companies.
