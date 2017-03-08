Haskell Assistant Chief Describes Rol...

Haskell Assistant Chief Describes Role In Long Police Chase

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Watching a police chase like the one that stretched from Tulsa to almost Haskell yesterday can be entertaining for the general public, but it's a different story for the officers involved. Assistant Haskell police chief Kermit Thomas tells me our live streaming of the chase helped him and his officers keep track of it so they could get ready.

