Hanson Bring Middle of Everywhere Tour to NZ in June

In celebration of the band's 25th Anniversary, multi-Grammy nominated pop-rock trio HANSON today announce one New Zealand show for their Middle Of Everywhere World Tour , which comes to Auckland on Tuesday 27th June after a run of shows across Australia. The world tour also includes concerts in Europe and North America, with a South American leg still to be announced.

