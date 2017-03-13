Hanson announces 25th anniversary tou...

Hanson announces 25th anniversary tour dates, including Tulsa's Hop Jam 2017

Multiple Grammy-nominated Oklahoma trio Hanson officially announced today its extensive "Middle Of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour," including Europe and North America dates on sale today, with further legs in Australia and South America to be announced. The pop-rockers, who broke onto the music scene as teenagers with the 1997 global smash "MmmBop," will kick off the tour in their hometown of Tulsa with The Hop Jam 2017.

