Future Educators Volunteer To Improve Tulsa Elementary School
After being picked by volunteers, Tulsa's Jackson Elementary was flooded by soon-to-be teachers with paint brushes in hand for a much-needed face-lift. What's special about the volunteers is they're all future educators, current students and members of the Student Oklahoma Education Association; they're in Tulsa to help out fellow teachers and the kids.
