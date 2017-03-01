Future Educators Volunteer To Improve...

Future Educators Volunteer To Improve Tulsa Elementary School

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

After being picked by volunteers, Tulsa's Jackson Elementary was flooded by soon-to-be teachers with paint brushes in hand for a much-needed face-lift. What's special about the volunteers is they're all future educators, current students and members of the Student Oklahoma Education Association; they're in Tulsa to help out fellow teachers and the kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan 17 hr Eternal truth 111
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Thu Mmmmmm 177
AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12) Thu xxx 3
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Mar 1 Jamie Dundee 16
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... Feb 28 Sensemaker 3
Kelli Kimberly Parks Feb 26 WadeStaff1 2
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) Feb 26 spree 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC