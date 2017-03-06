Fugitive Known For Cross-Dressing To Avoid Capture Arrested In Tulsa
One of Oklahoma's top 15 fugitives was arrested Monday after a short foot chase when a joint task force tracked him down to midtown Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. At the time of the apprehension, Allen was not dressed as a woman as he had done in the past to avoid detection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|21 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|23 hr
|Alvin Boss
|185
|trump won
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
|church of satan
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|113
|Ky resident
|Mar 4
|Beth
|1
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC