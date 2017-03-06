Fugitive Known For Cross-Dressing To ...

Fugitive Known For Cross-Dressing To Avoid Capture Arrested In Tulsa

One of Oklahoma's top 15 fugitives was arrested Monday after a short foot chase when a joint task force tracked him down to midtown Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. At the time of the apprehension, Allen was not dressed as a woman as he had done in the past to avoid detection.

