Former Tulsa County sheriff takes the stand in federal civil rights trial
TULSA, Okla. - A former Tulsa County sheriff says an inmate who died after five days in the Tulsa Jail in 2011 wasn't mentally assessed because he was "acting up."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|11 hr
|Mmmmmm
|177
|AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12)
|Thu
|xxx
|3
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
|church of satan
|Feb 27
|Eternal truth
|110
|Kelli Kimberly Parks
|Feb 26
|WadeStaff1
|2
|Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16)
|Feb 26
|spree
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC