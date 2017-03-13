Former Tulsa Co. Deputy Turns Himself...

Former Tulsa Co. Deputy Turns Himself In On Child Porn Warrants

7 hrs ago

Josh Wood turned himself in at the Tulsa County jail Tuesday morning, March 14. He was wanted on warrants for aggravated possession of child pornography. Wood is a former Tulsa County deputy recently bound over for trial in Wagoner County on child sexual assault charges.

