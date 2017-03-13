Former Tulsa Co. Deputy Turns Himself In On Child Porn Warrants
Josh Wood turned himself in at the Tulsa County jail Tuesday morning, March 14. He was wanted on warrants for aggravated possession of child pornography. Wood is a former Tulsa County deputy recently bound over for trial in Wagoner County on child sexual assault charges.
