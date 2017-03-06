Flames Seen For Miles As Broken Arrow...

Flames Seen For Miles As Broken Arrow Barn Burns

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A barn burned down near 31st and 193rd East Avenue in Broken Arrow around 11 p.m. Sunday night, March 5. Firefighters tell us they got several calls because the flames were so high and so bright - they could be seen for miles. The barn is at the edge of Broken Arrow city limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 6 hr Mmmmmm 182
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 23 hr Khan 4
trump won Sun Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Sun Alvin Boss 1
church of satan Sun Alvin Boss 113
Ky resident Sat Beth 1
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Mar 1 Jamie Dundee 16
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC