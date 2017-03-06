Flames Seen For Miles As Broken Arrow Barn Burns
A barn burned down near 31st and 193rd East Avenue in Broken Arrow around 11 p.m. Sunday night, March 5. Firefighters tell us they got several calls because the flames were so high and so bright - they could be seen for miles. The barn is at the edge of Broken Arrow city limits.
