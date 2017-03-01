Firefighters respond to garage fire i...

Firefighters respond to garage fire in west Tulsa

Firefighters are at the scene of fire at a detached garage in west Tulsa. It happened near W. 6 th Street and S. 53 rd W. Ave. Officials said no one was inside the garage at the time.

