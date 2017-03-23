Fire Weather Warning issued March 24 ...

Fire Weather Warning issued March 24 at 1:00PM CDT expiring March 24...

OKZ054-059-064-065-250000- /O.UPG.KTSA.FW.A.0006.170324T1800Z-170325T0000Z/ /O.NEW.KTSA.FW.W.0012.170324T1800Z-170325T0000Z/ Osage-Pawnee-Creek-Okfuskee- 321 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2017 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS WEST OF HIGHWAY 75 IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

