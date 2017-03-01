Fire destroys UU community center in destitute part of Tulsa

A fire destroyed much of the Welcome Table Community Center in Turley, Oklahoma, early Thursday, March 2. ven though a March 2 fire destroyed most of an old church that housed the Welcome Table Community Center -a food bank and gathering place that serves hundreds of people in a particularly destitute suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma-the Rev. Ron Robinson said the center's work will not slow down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.U. World.