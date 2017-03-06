Fire Destroys Storage Building Near Tulsa International Airport
The Tulsa Fire Department got the call at about 1:45 p.m. The storage unit was located at the Cavalier Mobile Home Park at Sheridan and Apache, near the southwest corner of Tulsa International Airport. The strong south wind made fighting the fire even more challenging for firefighters, but they put it out in about 20 minutes.
