Fire Danger High Again Today For Oklahoma
The fire danger will remain a big concern again today before some higher dew point temps move northward later tonight into Thursday offering increasing moisture profiles across eastern Oklahoma. A few showers or storms will be possible Thursday but a better chance will arrive Saturday along with a noticeable cool-down for the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|10 hr
|xxx
|114
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|185
|trump won
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
|Ky resident
|Mar 4
|Beth
|1
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC