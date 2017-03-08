Fire Danger High Again Today For Okla...

Fire Danger High Again Today For Oklahoma

The fire danger will remain a big concern again today before some higher dew point temps move northward later tonight into Thursday offering increasing moisture profiles across eastern Oklahoma. A few showers or storms will be possible Thursday but a better chance will arrive Saturday along with a noticeable cool-down for the weekend.

