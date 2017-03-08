Final Touches Being Put On Downtown T...

Final Touches Being Put On Downtown Tulsa Bike Lanes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Final Touches Being Put On Downtown Tulsa Bike Lanes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The City said the project won't be finished for a few more weeks, so cyclists will have to wait to use the new lanes. City crews just added striping for lots of new parking and bike lanes downtown that might catch drivers off guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan 7 hr xxx 115
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 11 hr Mmmmmm 186
Family Court System (Sep '06) Thu Mom of1 25
News Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At... Thu wtf 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 7 Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
trump won Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,465,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC