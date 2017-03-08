Final Touches Being Put On Downtown Tulsa Bike Lanes
Final Touches Being Put On Downtown Tulsa Bike Lanes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The City said the project won't be finished for a few more weeks, so cyclists will have to wait to use the new lanes. City crews just added striping for lots of new parking and bike lanes downtown that might catch drivers off guard.
