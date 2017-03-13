Father Burned Rescuing Child From Tulsa Mobile Home Fire

Firefighters say a father suffered burns over 50-percent of his body rescuing his child from their burning Tulsa mobile home late Tuesday. The Tulsa Fire Department got the call to the Rockwood Village Mobile Home Park in the 4100 block of South 104th East Avenue just before 11:15 p.m. Firefighters say three people inside the home, a man, a woman and a child got out before the fire department arrived.

