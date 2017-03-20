Family Still Seeking Justice Nearly 1 Year After Tulsa Man's Murder
Family Still Seeking Justice Nearly 1 Year After Tulsa Man's Mur - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Family and friends of Austin Edmondson will meet at a Reed Park in west Tulsa Friday night to mark the one-year anniversary of his murder. The one thing that's kept Holly and the rest of Austin's family going is baby Austin, named for his father who never got to meet him and won't get to help raise him.
