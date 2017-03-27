Family: Man Shot Outside Tulsa Skate Shop Declared Dead
Nick Morris, 19, was shot at about 7 p.m. on Monday, 3/27/2017 outside the Quickie Mart Skate Shop near 53rd Place and Peoria. Morris' family tells News On 6 he was declared brain dead last night.
Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
