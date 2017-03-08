Family gifts Tulsa custodian truck to keep him working at school
A custodian at an Oklahoma elementary school got the surprise of the lifetime when a local family bought him a truck to ensure he kept working there. Anthony Brown, 22, works at Carnegie Elementary School in Tulsa and has to drive about 20 miles to get to and from his home.
