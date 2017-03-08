Family gifts Tulsa custodian truck to...

Family gifts Tulsa custodian truck to keep him working at school

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A custodian at an Oklahoma elementary school got the surprise of the lifetime when a local family bought him a truck to ensure he kept working there. Anthony Brown, 22, works at Carnegie Elementary School in Tulsa and has to drive about 20 miles to get to and from his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan Wed xxx 114
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Tue Alvin Boss 185
trump won Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
Ky resident Mar 4 Beth 1
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Mar 1 Jamie Dundee 16
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC