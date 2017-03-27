Driver Arrested Following Tulsa High Speed Chase

Police arrested a 36-year-old driver who ran from officers following a high speed chase that ended early Thursday in an east Tulsa neighborhood. Officers said the chase started after police were investigating a disturbance at the Westminster Apartments in the 4800 block of South 78th East Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. After winding through several neighborhoods, the chase ended when police deployed stop sticks at around 26th Street South and 77th East Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.