Driver Arrested Following Tulsa High Speed Chase
Police arrested a 36-year-old driver who ran from officers following a high speed chase that ended early Thursday in an east Tulsa neighborhood. Officers said the chase started after police were investigating a disturbance at the Westminster Apartments in the 4800 block of South 78th East Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. After winding through several neighborhoods, the chase ended when police deployed stop sticks at around 26th Street South and 77th East Avenue.
