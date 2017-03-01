Donations Sought To Help Turley Food Pantry Destroyed In Fire
The Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work and OU-Tulsa Student Affairs are holding a donation drive for the Third Place Foundation community center in Turley. The community center suffered extensive damage in a fire early Thursday.
