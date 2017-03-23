Dick Faurot, Jason Christie Cast A Li...

Dick Faurot, Jason Christie Cast A Line On Lake Eucha

Last year, Talala's Edwin Evers won the tournament on Grand Lake, but Park Hill's Jason Christie was in the lead from the start and heading into the last day. Christie, Evers and Tulsa's James Elam are the three Oklahomans who made the cut for this year's classic on Lake Conroe near Houston.

