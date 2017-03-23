Dick Faurot, Jason Christie Cast A Line On Lake Eucha
Last year, Talala's Edwin Evers won the tournament on Grand Lake, but Park Hill's Jason Christie was in the lead from the start and heading into the last day. Christie, Evers and Tulsa's James Elam are the three Oklahomans who made the cut for this year's classic on Lake Conroe near Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|dead yet
|229
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|21 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|19
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|21 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|Thu
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
|who neds jobs
|Mar 22
|Alvin Boss Bend O...
|8
|I love Matrix service by god
|Mar 21
|Alvin Boss
|4
|trump won
|Mar 21
|Alvin Boss
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC