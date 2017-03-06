Developers To Break Ground On Affordable Housing Addition In North Tulsa
It may not look like much now, but in the next few months the land will transform into a new neighborhood and it's the first of its kind on this side of Tulsa. In less than a year, 14 all-brick, customizable homes will fill a lot at the intersection of Kenosha and Virgin Street.
