Death Of Tulsa Teen 'Devastated Every...

Death Of Tulsa Teen 'Devastated Everybody' Friend Says

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The friends and family of Morris are devastated after police said Amadeuss Becerra shot and killed the 19-year-old. "It's hard in any situation where you lose a 19 year old, and it's really just devastated everybody," Alyson Clark said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who neds jobs 7 hr xxx 13
News Tulsa Reverend Arrested For Child Pornography 7 hr Shovelhead72 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 11 hr Allahs pork rinds 32
Alvin Boss best tank cleaner (Sep '16) 11 hr Kelo 3
Alvin Boss eats poop 11 hr Kelo 4
Grown man does wrestling move on young boy Wed lisa remington 3
News Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home ... Wed Bobby is a Stupid... 3
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC