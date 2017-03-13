Danny Williams Sr. Resigns As Tulsa U...

Danny Williams Sr. Resigns As Tulsa U.S. Attorney

9 hrs ago

Tulsa U.S. Attorney Danny Williams Sr. announced his resignation, effective last Friday, March 10, 2017. Williams was the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma which covers 11 counties, including Tulsa.

Tulsa, OK

