Cooler, Chance Rain. Storms Friday.

Cooler, Chance Rain. Storms Friday.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Notice the 24 hour temperature change map, courtesy of the good folks at the OK Mesonet. Quite a change from yesterday for the more northern counties as a cold front is working its way slowly southward during the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 41 min Friend 209
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 3 hr Alvin Boss 18
who neds jobs 16 hr Alvin Boss Bend O... 8
I love Matrix service by god Tue Alvin Boss 4
trump won Tue Alvin Boss 3
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Mar 20 Glanz Straight 2HELL 15
Review: Victory Stoneworks (May '13) Mar 20 unknown 5
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC