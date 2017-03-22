Cooler, Chance Rain. Storms Friday.
Notice the 24 hour temperature change map, courtesy of the good folks at the OK Mesonet. Quite a change from yesterday for the more northern counties as a cold front is working its way slowly southward during the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|41 min
|Friend
|209
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|3 hr
|Alvin Boss
|18
|who neds jobs
|16 hr
|Alvin Boss Bend O...
|8
|I love Matrix service by god
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|4
|trump won
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|3
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Glanz Straight 2HELL
|15
|Review: Victory Stoneworks (May '13)
|Mar 20
|unknown
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC