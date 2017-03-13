Community Food Bank Keeping OK Students Fed During Spring Break - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The food bank said several families rely on free and reduced lunches to help feed their children during the school year. Gerri Inman, director of the South Tulsa Community House, said having the food truck available this week is important for many of the children who visit the house.

