Committee Recommends BAPS Move To 2 High School District

Committee Recommends BAPS Move To 2 High School District - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Wednesday, a Steering Committee made a preliminary recommendation that the district shift to two 9th to 12th-grade high schools. The idea would keep the current high school, turn the Freshman Academy into a high school, and make the Broken Arrow Academy an alternative option for some.

