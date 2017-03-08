Cold, Chilly And Maybe Some Snow In Eastern Oklahoma
Grab the umbrellas and the jackets! We're in for a cold and wet Saturday across Green Country. Some areas in far eastern Oklahoma may see snow in the afternoon.
