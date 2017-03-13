Civil rights trial over Oklahoma inma...

Civil rights trial over Oklahoma inmate death nears end

A jury soon will decide whether a man's civil rights were violated when his last hours alive were spent lying on the floor of an Oklahoma jail with a broken neck. Attorneys for the estate of Elliott Williams say jail and medical staff in Tulsa failed to provide medical care as 37-year-old Williams languished in his cell for five days, complaining he couldn't move.

