Civil rights trial over Oklahoma inmate death nears end
A jury soon will decide whether a man's civil rights were violated when his last hours alive were spent lying on the floor of an Oklahoma jail with a broken neck. Attorneys for the estate of Elliott Williams say jail and medical staff in Tulsa failed to provide medical care as 37-year-old Williams languished in his cell for five days, complaining he couldn't move.
