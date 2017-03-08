Chilly Weather Remains In Green Country Next Few Days - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Chilly weather will stick around for the next three days before warmer weather begins expanding across the southern and central plains by late week. This warm-up will continue from Thursday through the weekend with highs eventually moving back into the lower -70s Saturday and near 80 Sunday.

