Cherokee Tribal Member Wants Tribe To Vote On Same-Sex Marriage
Cherokee Tribal Member Wants Tribe To Vote On Same-Sex Marriage - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Nearly 13 years ago, the couple tried to get a marriage license from the Cherokee Nation and got turned away. The tribe even went so far as to ban gay marriage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who neds jobs
|13 min
|Alvin Boss
|3
|trump won
|17 min
|Alvin Boss
|3
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|20 min
|Alvin Boss
|12
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Glanz Straight 2HELL
|15
|Review: Victory Stoneworks (May '13)
|13 hr
|unknown
|5
|I love Matrix service by god
|Sun
|Alvin Boss Porn Star
|2
|When you blacks gonna learn??? (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Alvin Boss Poop Shut
|73
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC