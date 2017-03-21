Broken Arrow Closer To Turning Bever Home Into Memorial Garden
Broken Arrow Closer To Turning Bever Home Into Memorial Garden - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Neighbors at Magnolia Court say the Bever house is a constant reminder of the tragedies that took place and they are more than ready for something positive to take over. This past February, fundraising started to replace the house with a memorial garden - and that goal is now a little closer.
