Broken Arrow Closer To Turning Bever Home Into Memorial Garden

16 hrs ago

Broken Arrow Closer To Turning Bever Home Into Memorial Garden - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Neighbors at Magnolia Court say the Bever house is a constant reminder of the tragedies that took place and they are more than ready for something positive to take over. This past February, fundraising started to replace the house with a memorial garden - and that goal is now a little closer.

