Bob Dylan Archive opens in Tulsa for researchers

The Bob Dylan Archive has officially opened its doors to qualified groups and individuals who wish to access the archive's wealth of elements spanning nearly 60 years of Bob Dylan's extraordinary life and career. The opening was announced today by Ken Levit, executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, and Dr. Gerard Clancy, president of The University of Tulsa.

