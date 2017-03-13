Boat Stored Behind Tulsa Business Destroyed In Suspicious Fire
Firefighters believe someone cooking on a boat being stored behind a Tulsa business started a fire which destroyed the boat early Tuesday. The fire department was called to the Performance Truck Outfitters in the 9300 block of East 11th Street just after 1 a.m. Fire officials say the business has had repeated problems with people tearing up the fence behind the business.
