An attorney for the estate of a man who was naked and paralyzed when he died in a cell in the Tulsa County Jail's medical unit hailed a jury's $10.25 million verdict in a federal civil rights trial. The jury deliberated for about 10 hours over two days before returning its verdict that the sheriff's office and former Sheriff Stanley Glanz violated Elliott Williams' civil rights, the Tulsa World reported.

